Buy this powerful mileage car for just 1.6 lakhs, if you do not like it, return it to the company

Want to buy a car with strong mileage in a low budget, then know here, complete details of the offer to buy Datsun Redi Go at less than half the price.

There is a long range of mileage and low budget cars in the car sector, in which the cars of companies like Maruti, Hyundai, Datsun and Tata are the most present.

In which we are talking about Datsun Redi GO car which is the cheapest car of its company which is liked for its unique design, mileage and price.

If you buy the car, then you will have to spend Rs 3.83 lakh to 4.95 lakh for this, but through the offer mentioned here, you can buy this car for just 1.6 lakh.

But before knowing the details of that offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car. Datsun Redi GO is a small size stylish hatchback car in which the company has given 799 cc engine.

This engine can generate 53.64 bhp power and 72 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Talking about the features of the car, features like power windows, power steering, ABS, EBD have been given in it.

The offer available on this car has been given by CARS24, the website that sells second hand vehicles, which has listed it on its site and has kept the price at Rs 1,69,899.

According to the information given on the company’s website, the model of this car is July 2016 and its ownership is first. This car is a non-accidental car which has covered 67,072 kms so far. The registration of this redi go is registered at DL-8C RTO office in Delhi.

If you buy this car, then the company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this car within seven days of purchase, you can return it to the company.

After returning the car, the company will refund your full payment to you, apart from this people who have very less budget can also buy this car with zero down payment.

In which after buying this car on zero down payment, you will have to pay EMI of Rs 3,997 every month for the next 60 months.