Buy this sports bike with strong style and mileage by paying 11 thousand, this will be monthly EMI

If you are a sports bike enthusiast, then read here the complete details of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 take home plan with a very easy down payment.

The segment of sports bikes in the two-wheeler sector is quite small, but the bike of this segment is very much liked among the youth. Sports bikes from leading companies like Bajaj, Hero, Yamaha, Suzuki and TVS are seen in a long range in this segment.

In which today we are talking about S entry level sports bike Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which is liked for its strong sporty style and speed.

If you also like this low budget sports bike and want to buy, then know here the complete details of the plan to take this bike home at very low down payment.

In Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, the company has given 124.4 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 11.99 PS and peak torque of 11 Nm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of this bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in the front wheel, disc in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 64.75 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 98,234.

After knowing the complete details of this bike, now also know the complete details of the offer to take it home on easy down payment. According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEKHO.

To buy this bike, the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,01,259. On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 11,262.

After this down payment, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 3,644 every month. The tenure of this loan will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important Information: Loan, EMI, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score. In which if there is any negative report, the bank can make changes in the loan amount, interest rate, down payment.