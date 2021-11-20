Buy this stylish bike with 76 kmpl mileage by paying 9 thousand, EMI will be so much

Take home the Honda Livo with a stylish design and long mileage on a very easy down payment, here’s the complete mileage and specification details of the bike.

Seeds of a long range of mileage bikes in the two-wheeler sector, there are some bikes that are also liked for their mileage and stylish design.

In which today we are talking about Honda Livo, which is an attractively designed mileage bike, if you buy Honda Livo, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 71,583 to Rs 75,783.

But you do not have such a big budget to take this bike, then know here an easy plan to take it home with a very easy down payment.

Actually, according to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy a disc brake variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 80,803 on this bike.

On this loan, you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 8,978 and thereafter pay an EMI of Rs 2,897 every month. The loan tenure for this bike is 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the loan amount.

If you want to buy this bike, then after this down payment plan, know here the complete details of its mileage and specification.

Honda Livo is an attractively designed mileage bike, which the company has launched in drum brake and disc brake variants, this bike has a single cylinder 109.51 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 8.79 PS and peak torque of 9.30 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that Honda Livo gives a mileage of 76 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan amount, down payment and interest rate available on Honda Livo depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

In case of negative report in banking and CIBIL score, the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.