Buy this top 5 smartphone on Dhanteras under Rs 20,000, high processor with good battery

Here is a list of smartphones under Rs 20,000 that have good cameras, a good battery and a fresh design. Also, some special features are also given in these phones.

The festival of Dhanteras and Diwali is approaching and if you are also thinking of getting a great phone on these festivals then these top five phones can be of use to you. These smartphones will give you a better experience along with the budget. Here is a list of smartphones under Rs 20,000 that have good cameras, a good battery and a fresh design. Also, some special features are also given in these phones.

redmi note 10 pro max

18,999.00 during this festive sale on Amazon. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED dot display with 120Hz high refresh rate. The phone packs a 108MP rear camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro lens. While there is a 16MP front camera. In this, you are given a large 5020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The price of this phone is Rs 19,999. The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus display and packs a quad-rear camera setup with 64MP main camera + 12MP ultra wide angle camera + 5MP depth sensor. Apart from this, the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor has been given in the mobile.

iQOO Z3 5G

The price of this phone is Rs 19,990 in India. iQOO Z3 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile. This smartphone comes with 55W FlashCharge 5000mAh battery and is powered by 64MP autofocus main camera. The phone is available in 6GB + 128GB variant of iQOO Z3 5G.

Read also: This Redmi phone with 108 MP camera and 5200 mAh battery will be launched in India soon, know the price

realme 8 pro

The starting price of Realme 8 Pro in India is Rs 17,999. The device has great battery life, fast charging, AMOLED display and a very good selfie camera. The main change in the Realme 8 Pro is the quad-camera setup at the back that houses a 108-megapixel primary camera. The phone is designed to be lightweight and easy to hold.

Oppo F19s

Smartphone brand Oppo recently launched its Oppo F19s mobile phone in India which comes with 6.43-inch touchscreen display, 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 48MP triple camera setup. Oppo F19s is given in two color options – Glowing Black, Glowing Gold and is available in India for Rs 19,990.