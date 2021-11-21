Buy TVS Jupiter ZX IntelliGo with 64 kmpl mileage by paying just 8 thousand, only this will be monthly EMI

If you want to buy TVS Jupiter ZX with IntelliGo feature, then you can know here the full details of its features and specifications along with the down payment plan of this scooter.

Automobile companies in the country are now emphasizing on making such scooters in the two-wheeler segment, which can get high-tech features along with long mileage.

In which today we are talking about one such scooter TVS ZX IntelliGo which the company has recently launched with IntelliGo feature.

The TVS ZX also gets IntelliGo, a start and stop feature that shuts down the engine when the scooter is idle and starts the engine as soon as the clutch is pressed, thus eliminating the need to start the scooter over and over again.

If you buy this TVS Jupiter ZX IntelliGo scooter, then you will have to spend Rs 76,573 for it, but you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know the complete details of the plan to take it home with a very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy this TVS Jupiter ZX Intelligo, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 79,888 on this scooter.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,877 and EMI of Rs 2,860 every month after that. The loan tenure for this scooter has been kept for 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan of TVS Jupiter ZX Intelligo, now you know the complete details of its features, specifications and mileage.

TVS has given this scooter a 110 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm, the transmission of this scooter has been given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given, TVS claims about the mileage that this scooter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and EMI and interest rates available on this scooter depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If there is a negative report in the CIBIL score and banking, the bank can make changes in these three accordingly.