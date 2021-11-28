Buy TVS Raider by paying just 9 thousand, you will get strong style with long mileage, EMI will be so much

When you want to buy a stylish mileage bike in the budget, then here you can know the complete plan to take TVS Raider home with easy down payment.

The two-wheeler sector has a wide range of bikes that come in stylish designs along with mileage.

In which today we are talking about TVS Raider which is a 125 cc bike with a sporty design.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 73,400 to Rs 85,469.

But you do not have such a big budget to buy this bike, so here we are telling about the plan in which you can take this bike home with very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on BIKEDEKHO, a website that gives information about the two-wheeler sector, if you buy a disc brake variant of this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 88,707 on it.

On this loan amount, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,856 after which a monthly EMI of Rs 3,176 will be paid every month.

The loan tenure on this bike has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on this loan amount.

After knowing the complete details of the plan to buy TVS Raider on down payment, now you can also know the mileage and specification of this bike.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider has been recently launched by TVS Motors and the company has launched it with two variants.

TVS Raider has been given a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine, this engine is based on fuel injection air oil cooled spark ignition technology.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

This engine generates 11.38 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the bike braking system, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Raider, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score, in which the bank can make changes in these three according to the negative report.