Buy TVS Sport with tremendous mileage from here for 31 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty

If you want a bike with long mileage, that too in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy TVS Sport at half price.

There is a wide range of long mileage bikes in the two-wheeler sector, with the largest number of bikes from companies like TVS, Bajaj, Hero.

In which today we are talking about a low budget TVS Sport, which is preferred for long mileage, if you buy this bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend up to 50 thousand rupees for this.

But you can take this bike home without spending 50 thousand for just 31 thousand rupees, for which you just have to read the offer mentioned here.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the website BIKES24, which has listed this bike on its site and has kept the price of 31 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2014 and its ownership is first, this bike has run 42,666 km so far and its registration is registered in HR-29 RTO office of Haryana.

On buying this bike, the company is giving 12 months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. If a defect is found, you can return it to the company.

After returning, the company will refund your entire payment without any question or deduction.

In TVS Sport, the company has given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine that generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this TVS sport bike gives a mileage of 70 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.