Buy Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition by paying just 14 thousand, will have to pay this monthly EMI

If you are looking to buy a scooter with a sporty look and feel, then here you can know the complete details of plans to buy Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition at very low down payment.

The country’s two-wheeler sector has a wide range of mileage and low-budget scooters with a wide variety of scooters with a sporty look and feel.

In which today we are talking about a similar sporty look and feel maxi scooter Yamaha Aerox 155 which the company has recently launched.

If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.29 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh. But if you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling you the complete solution to take this sporty scooter home on a down payment of just 14 thousand rupees.

But before knowing that down payment scheme, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter. Yamaha has launched two variants of the Aerox 155 maxi scooter in which the first variant is the Moto GP Edition and the second is the standard variant.

Yamaha has given a 155 cc single cylinder engine in this maxi scooter which is based on liquid cooled technology. This engine can generate 15 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

To keep the scooter on the road, it has been given tubeless tires with 14-inch alloy wheels. The front wheel has a disc brake and the rear wheel has a drum brake.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Talking about the features of the scooter, the feature of Bluetooth connectivity with single channel ABS system has also been given in it. After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of the scooter, now you know the complete way to bring it home with an easy down payment.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

If you buy the MotoGP Edition of this Yamaha Aerox 155, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 1,30,193 on it.

On which you will have to make a minimum down payment of Rs 14,466. After this, EMI of Rs 4,686 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure on this scooter will be of 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, interest rate, down payment and EMI plan available on this scooter depends on your banking and CIBIL score. In which the bank can change it in case of any negative report.