Buy Yamaha Fascino 125 Special Edition with Bluetooth Connectivity and Disc Brake by paying just 9 thousand, will get long mileage of 68 kmpl

The special edition of Yamaha Fascino 125 with attractive design, long mileage and hi-tech features can be yours for just 9 thousand rupees, read full details.

There is a wide range in the scooter segment of the two wheeler sector today in which you will find scooters to suit every budget and every need.

If you are also looking for a scooter instead of a bike that is strong in terms of mileage and style, then here you can know the complete details of the special edition of Yamaha Fascino 125.

To buy Yamaha Fascino 125 Special Edition, you will have to spend Rs 72,030 to Rs 80,900, but with the plans mentioned here, you can take this Yamaha Fascino 125 Special Edition home with a very easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 88,195 on it.

You will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,800 on this loan, after which you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 3,156 every month.

The loan tenure for Yamaha Fascino 125 Special Edition has been kept by the bank for 36 months and the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on this loan amount.

If you want to buy this scooter, then after this down payment plan, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Yamaha Fascino 125 is an attractively designed scooter which is also liked for long mileage. The company has launched this scooter with 9 variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a 125 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm, with which the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that the scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. Has been.