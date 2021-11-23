Buy Yamaha Fascino 125 with 68 kmpl mileage for just 31 thousand, will get 12 months warranty

If you want to buy a stylish scooter with long mileage in a low budget, then know here the complete details of offers available on Yamaha Fascino 125.

In the two-wheeler sector, from a mileage scooter to an attractively styled scooter, there are a large number of scooters, in which today we are talking about Yamaha Fascino 125 which is an attractively designed scooter with long mileage.

If you buy this scooter from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 72,030 to Rs 78,530 but if you do not have such a big budget, then here you can know the offer to take this scooter home at less than half the price. Full details.

Today’s offer is given on Yamaha Fascino 125 on the second hand two-wheeler buying and selling website BIKES24 which has listed this scooter on its site and priced it at Rs 31 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2017 and its ownership is first, this scooter has run 26,971 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-08 RTO of Delhi.

On purchasing this scooter, 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee is being given by the company with certain conditions.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

According to this money back guarantee, if any defect is found or if you do not like it within seven days of purchasing this scooter, then you can return this scooter to the company.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

After returning, the company will refund you the full payment without any question, answer or any deduction, after knowing the offer to buy Yamaha Fascino at half price, now you know the complete details of its features and specification.

This scooter is powered by a single cylinder 125 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a long mileage of 68.75 km and this mileage is certified by ARAI.