Buy Yamaha Fascino 125 with Bluetooth connectivity and 68 kmpl mileage by paying just 9 thousand, EMI will be so much

If you are thinking of buying a new scooter, then you can know here the complete plan to buy Yamaha Fascino 125 with long mileage with hi-tech features in an easy way.

In the two-wheeler sector, there is a long range of mileage budget scooters to premium scooters with hi-tech features, in which today we are talking about the Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter which is an attractively designed scooter with high-tech features with long mileage. See you too.

If you buy this scooter, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 73,503 to Rs 79,830 but if you do not have such a big budget, then here we are telling you the complete plan to take this scooter home at a very low down payment. Detail.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler segment information website BIKEDEKHO, if you buy the hybrid disc variant of this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 84,501 on it.

On this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 9,389, after which an EMI of Rs 3,044 will have to be paid every month. The loan tenure for this scooter has been kept at 36 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.7 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the offer to take Yamaha Fascino 125 on down payment, now you know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

Yamaha Fascino has been launched by the company in six variants, whose disc brake variant has been given the feature of Bluetooth connectivity.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a 125 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm and automatic transmission has been given with this engine. Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Fascino scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl.

Important Information: The loan amount, down payment and interest rates available on this Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

If a negative report is found in your banking or CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in the loan amount, down payment and interest rates accordingly.