Buy Yamaha RAY ZR with sporty design for Rs 38 thousand, get 1 year warranty and mileage of 66 kmpl

If you want to buy a sporty design scooter in a low budget, then know here the complete offer to buy Yamaha RAY ZR at an affordable price.

In the scooter sector of the two wheeler sector, apart from the budget scooters with mileage, there are a large number of scooters which are liked for their sporty design and fast speed.

One such scooter range is the Yamaha Ray ZR scooter which is liked for its sporty design and speed. If you plan to buy Yamaha Ray ZR from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend up to Rs 54,881.

But after reading the offer being told here, you can take this scooter home for just Rs 38 thousand. Today’s offer on Yamaha Ray ZR is given by BIKES24 which is a second hand two wheeler buying website that has posted this scooter on their site and has put it up for sale at Rs 38,000.

According to the information of this scooter given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2017 and its ownership is first. This scooter has covered 25,145 kms so far and its registration is registered at DL 08 RTO office in Delhi.

A one-year warranty plan is being given on the purchase of this scooter from the company, along with a plan of seven days money back guarantee will also be given.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like it within seven days of purchasing this scooter, then you can return it to the company.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

After returning the scooter, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

After reading this offer, if you want to buy this scooter, then know here every little detail of the features and specification of this scooter.

The Yamaha Ray ZR scooter is powered by a 113 cc single cylinder engine that generates 7.10 PS of power and 8.10 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the braking system, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 66 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.