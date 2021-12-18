Buy Yamaha YZF R15 V3 for just 87 thousand with full 1 year warranty, will get fast speed with premium design

If you are fond of sports bikes, then buy Yamaha YZF R15 V3 from here at half price The company will give money back guarantee plan with many benefits.

In the two wheeler sector, cruiser and sports bikes are most in demand after mileage bikes, in which the bikes of companies like Honda, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Suzuki are available the most.

In which today we are talking about Yamaha YZF R15 V3 which is a premium design high speed sports bike.

But if you like this bike but do not have that much budget to buy it, then here we will tell the complete details of the offer to buy it at less than half price.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by BIKES24, a website that sells second hand two wheeler, which has posted this bike on its site and has priced it at just Rs 87 thousand.

According to the information available on the website, the model of this bike is 2018 and it has covered 18,753 kms so far, the ownership of this Yamaha YZF R15 is first and it is registered at DL-03 RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing the bike, a plan of one year warranty is being given by the company, along with a plan of seven days money back guarantee will also be given.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike or any defect is found in it within seven days of purchase, then you can return it to the company.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

If you want to buy this bike, then after knowing the details of the offers available on it, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this bike.

In the Yamaha YZF R15 V3, the company has given a single cylinder 155 cc engine which is based on liquid cooled technology. This engine generates 18.6 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and disc brake in the rear wheel has been given, with which dual channel ABS system has been given, Yamaha claims about the mileage that this sports bike will reach 48.75 kmpl. Gives mileage.