Buy your dream home this festive season, these are the five reasons

If you are also planning to buy your dream home, then you should not delay now. Because this is the time when you can easily and cheaply buy a home for your own investment purpose. Various recent studies show that home buying sentiment has already increased significantly as most people are looking for a roof over their head or a bigger house in the time of pandemic. For example, Housing.com’s ‘IRIS Index’ showed that online searches for residential properties reached an all-time high in September 2021. In which Delhi-NCR topped the chart. The 30th edition of the Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q3 2021 (July-September 2021) also mentions that the real estate sector has shown significant improvement. In fact, it is due to factors like stable property prices, low home loan interest rates that are driving the home buying sentiment.

stability in property prices

The real estate sector has been badly affected due to the Corona epidemic. On the other hand, due to some other reasons, property prices have come down in the last few years and stability is also being seen for some time now. Due to which property search has increased significantly. For example, according to a recent report by Knight Frank India, housing sales grew by 67 per cent year-on-year in H1 2021, however, housing prices during the same period ranged from -1 per cent year-on-year to -2 per cent year-on-year. persisted with the shortage.

Property price may increase

Property prices in the top cities of the country have remained stable for a long time. However, the situation may change in the coming months as the demand for housing is increasing rapidly and the raw material cost is also increasing significantly, which may force most developers to hike the prices of the housing units. Santosh Kumar, vice-president, Anarock Group, says this demand coupled with increased construction input costs for developers could lead to a rise in prices. Property prices are currently at their lowest level. While the cost has gone up for the developers, they have managed to keep the prices low to take advantage of the demand from the festive season.

options are plentiful

There are more than enough options in the market to choose your own home from this festive season. More importantly, buyers can opt for ready-to-move-in homes from the most reputed developers of the country. The festive season is the perfect time to explore the market and get maximum offers on some of the best projects as there is such an attractive choice range at affordable prices during the most auspicious time of the year to invest in homes.

cheapest home loan

Home loan interest rates are currently at the lowest level, making it an opportune time for potential home seekers. According to experts, many banks and housing finance companies are offering favorable interest rates starting as low as 6.4 per cent. Such low interest rates offer an attractive advantage to those who are seriously planning to buy a home, thus pushing up the overall housing demand in the major markets of the country. Currently, home loan interest rates are among the lowest in a period of 15 years or more. In view of the festive season, many banks have reduced their rates.

Lots of offers from developers

Post COVID-19, most developers have rationalized their prices, which has improved affordability for home buyers. Apart from this, many of them have also come up with attractive deals and discounts to lure the potential buyers. As the festive season is currently underway, developers are providing discounts and offers which include cash discounts, flexible payment options, low-fare returns, offers on floor enhancement, etc. to incentivize the buying process.

