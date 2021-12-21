Buying a car makes sense in the last month of the year, many benefits are available. Learn

Apart from the festive season, if ever you get the highest discount on buying a car. So that is the last month of the year. In which all car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Renault, Mahindra and Toyota give great discounts on all their cars. If you are also thinking of buying a car at this time. So you have a better time. Because most of the companies have announced to give discount on almost all the models of their cars. Let us know about the big reason behind this discount…

Who is giving how much discount – In the month of December, Maruti is offering a discount of 45 thousand rupees on its cars, Hyundai 50 thousand rupees on its cars, Mahindra 65 thousand rupees, Renault up to 1 lakh 30 thousand rupees. On the other hand, Honda, Nissan, Datsun, Skoda and Tata Motors are also offering great discounts on their cars. This discount is being given in many other offers including cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount.

Why do you get discount in December? December is the last month of the year. In such a situation, car companies give huge discounts in this month to settle their old stock. On the other hand, the other aspect is that, at the end of December, the old car becomes one year old. For example, suppose a car is completed in December. And in January this car will be a full year old. Therefore, the production of vehicles in the auto sector also remains closed in the month of December.

Discount is available for ending the stock – Car companies want to liquidate their old stock this year. Because of this, dealers also give good discounts on cars. Accessories are also offered along with discounts. However, the discount is available only on those cars which are in stock. The customer also has less chance to choose the variant of the car.

The manufacturing year will be known from the VIN – The VIN number is different in every car. Because of this, you can easily find out the manufacturing year of the car. Along with the year in the VIN number, the month of production of the car is also recorded. The VIN number is mostly of 17 characters, with the 10th character representing the year and the 11th representing the month of manufacturing.

Cars will become expensive from January 2022 From January 1, 2022, many companies are going to increase the prices of cars. These include cheap hatchback maker Maruti, Tata to luxury car maker Mercedes, Audi, Skoda. In such a situation, you should plan to buy a car this month.