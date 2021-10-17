Buying this cheapest compact SUV from Renault will benefit up to 1 lakh, read full details

If you are planning to buy a compact SUV in a low budget, then know here the details of discounts available on this lowest priced compact SUV from Renault.

In the ongoing festive season in the country, all automakers have started attractive discounts and finance offers on their vehicles.

In which the new name is associated with Renault which is offering discounts of up to 1.05 lakhs and other benefits on its best selling compact SUV.

This discount of Renault is available on the company’s popular compact SUV Renault Kyger, in which the most benefit of this discount is going to be available to the existing Renault customers.

According to this discount, if any existing customer of the company wants to take it, then they will get the benefit of loyalty bonus up to Rs.95 thousand. With which a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 will also be given.

The last period of this discount on Renault Kyger is 31 October but it can be extended further depending on the customer feedback.

If you also like and want to buy Renault Chiger, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

The Renault Chiger is the company’s most affordable compact SUV, which the company has launched in five variants.

In this five-seater SUV, the company has given a 999 cc engine which is available in two variants. Its first variant is 1.0 liter turbo petrol and the second variant is 1.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Talking about the engine before this, this 1.0 liter capacity turbo petrol engine can generate 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque. It is provided with 5 speed manual gearbox.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

Its second engine variant 1.0 liter capacity engine generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. With this, the option of 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox is available.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Talking about the features of the car, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like 7.0-inch full digital instrument panel and ABS with push button start-stop, rear parking sensor with camera, hill start assist have been provided.

Regarding its mileage, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 20.53 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.64 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.09 lakh in the top model.