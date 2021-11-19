BuzzFeed Will Start Publicly Trading in Early December: BZFD

If you want to take part in BuzzFeed, wait until the first week of December.

According to a recent securities filing, the publisher plans to merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a blank-check company. Will be submitted for stakeholder vote on the 2nd. If investors agree to the deal, BuzzFeed will be able to start trading on the public market from December 6.

The second merger requires an additional few days. BuzzFeed, led by its founder and chief executive, Jonah Peretti, will acquire sports and entertainment publisher Complex Networks as part of an agreement with 890 5th Avenue Partners. Together, BuzzFeed and Complex are expected to make about $ 57 million in pre-tax profits this year, with revenue of $ 521 million.

For now, BuzzFeed is known for its meme-driven listings, quizzes and news sections that earned the company its first Pulitzer Prize of the year, yet lost money. In the third quarter, the publisher reported 20 percent revenue of $ 90 million, but lost about $ 3.6 million. Excluding some items related to pending transactions, such as taxes, interest and expenses, the company said it earned about $ 6 million. The increase in display advertisements in the one year after the outbreak damaged the advertising business led to a huge increase in revenue profits.

With Complex Networks, BuzzFeed would have generated $ 121 million in sales, a 17 percent increase over last year, meaning that as a whole business, BuzzFeed alone would grow. Adding complex, which also loses money, will still give BuzzFeed more readers, which will bring in more advertisers.