By Bihar Legislative Council Election 2021: Polling for one seat of Bihar Legislative Council on 4th October Polling By-election for one seat of Bihar Legislative Council will be announced

During the Panchayat elections in Bihar, a by-election has been declared for a seat in the Bihar Legislative Council. Voting for the seat vacated by Tanveer Akhtar’s death will take place on October 4. The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the by-elections for the vacant seats in the Legislative Council.Tanveer Akhtar died of corona on May 9 this year. Tanveer Akhtar recently switched from Congress to Janata Dal United (JDU). His term was until July 21, 2022. This has left the space vacant. Tanveer Akhtar was elected as a member of the council from the assembly quota.

The notification for a seat in the Bihar Legislative Council will be issued on September 15, the Election Commission said. Nominations can be submitted till September 22. Nomination papers will be scrutinized on September 23 and candidates can withdraw their applications till September 27. If necessary, voting will take place on October 4. Voting is scheduled for October 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Counting will begin on the same day at 5 p.m. The election process is expected to be completed by October 6.