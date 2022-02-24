By changing these 10 settings your smartphone will become faster battery life will also increase

Jobs

11 seconds ago
With the help of these 10 tips and tricks, you can make your phone even faster and battery life safer.

Many features, settings and features are given in today’s upcoming Android smartphone. They provide convenience to the users according to their needs. However, most modern smartphones come with a default setting that may or may not be the best one for your needs. Here is information about some such settings, which can increase the battery life of your phone even more and your phone can also run faster.

dark mode settings
Every modern smartphone comes with a system-wide dark mode. If your smartphone has an AMOLED panel then enabling dark mode will improve battery life. Plus, enabling dark mode also adds to the ease of use in low light conditions.

Auto Screen Brightness or Adaptive Brightness
The auto-brightness feature changes the brightness according to you. This feature has been designed to offer the brightest screen possible in bright light. That is, the brighter the display, the more battery will be consumed. Hence, it would be a good idea to set the brightness of the smartphone to around 50% depending on the display to improve battery life.

battery optimization
Modern smartphones offer either battery optimization or adaptive battery features. This feature seamlessly monitors usage and optimizes battery automatically. This helps improve the battery life of the smartphone by a good margin. It is also helpful in improving the health of the battery in the long run.

remove unnecessary apps
If there are many apps present in your phone, which you do not use, then you can remove those apps from your phone. Because almost every app installed on an Android smartphone consumes some resources including RAM, storage and battery. Also, most of the apps keep running in the background to show timely notifications or load faster. For this reason, you can remove the apps that you do not use from the background.

Organize home screen
You should manage the battery of your phone’s home screen. Having an organized home screen makes it easy to find everything on your phone. However, it does not affect the battery.

auto backup
You never know when something goes wrong with the phone. Enabling Auto Backup you have all your important data like photos, videos, contacts, messages etc. safe and get it whenever you want. Apart from this, if you want, you can also save photos and videos manually in places like Google Photos.

Find my device feature
The only option you have is Google’s Find My Device feature. Enabling this feature lets you track, locate, erase and even take a complete backup of your smartphone. At the same time, these features are also given by Samsung for its smartphones.

Quick Settings Panel Changes
Android’s Quick Settings panel comes in handy for quickly enabling or disabling a particular feature. For example, if you want to enable Bluetooth, all you need to do is swipe down twice from the notification panel and tap on the Bluetooth icon. Android users will be allowed to add and rearrange quick settings options as per the requirements.

Digital Wellbeing
Digital Wellbeing allows users to keep track of app usage. Enabling it will allow you to keep track of app usage and how much time you spend on each app on a daily basis. The Digital Wellbeing feature also includes features like Bedtime Mode which automatically turns the screen black and white at a set time to remind you to sleep.

Link your Android smartphone to Windows via an app
Latest Android smartphones come with the latest features. Allows the user to connect their phone to Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices with the help of these. Linking the smartphone to a Windows device allows users to receive notifications, calls, and access the smartphone’s gallery on laptops and PCs.


