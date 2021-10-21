By now I too would have become a grandfather – when Salman Khan spoke about his childhood crush

Salman Khan was asked that has he ever liked a girl who has become his crush?

The topic of Salman Khan’s marriage and their relationship has always been discussed in Bollywood. Even at the age of 55, Salman Khan’s mood has not been made for marriage yet. During an episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan made a disclosure related to himself, in which he told that he had a crush on a girl.

A video of Salman Khan is going viral on social media in which Ajay Devgan and Kajol are seen with Salman Khan. Salman Khan had mentioned about this in front of Ajay Devgan and Kajol, who arrived for the promotion of the film Tanhaji. Actually, Salman Khan was asked that has he ever liked a girl who has become his crush? But he never told that girl about it.

In such a situation, Salman replied to this and said- 'In my childhood, thankfully, I did not tell him about this. His dog would bite me.' In such a situation, Ajay Devgan replied- 'Now tell me, then his husband will bite you.'

He further told- He had three friends who were in a relationship with his crush at different times. Salman told- ‘I used to like him very much but was very afraid of rejections. So I didn’t even tell him. She was in a relationship with three of my friends. I came to know later that she likes me too.

Salman Khan had further told- ’15 years ago, I met him. Thankfully I didn’t tell him about my feelings. The image I had about him has changed today. Now she has become a grandmother. He told me that my grandchildren are your fans. Just imagine if I had got married, I would have been a grandfather.

In Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch with Arbaaz, Salman Khan’s brother also told that the entire Khana family is now tired of waiting for Salman’s wedding.