By saving Rs 150 per day, you can create a fund of up to 15 lakhs, invest in this scheme of Post Office

There are many such schemes of the post office, in which you can make a fund of lakhs by investing even a small amount of money. One such scheme is Public Provident Fund (PPF), which is known for its guaranteed returns and tax benefits. Opening a PPF account is very easy, for this you need some documents. The interest rate of PPF account is maintained uniformly across all post offices and banks. The current applicable Post Office PPF interest rate is 7.1%.

Eligibility to open PPF account in post office

Any resident including salaried, self-employed, pensioner etc. can open PPF account in Indian Post Office.

Minor PPF account can be opened in the post office by the parent/guardian on behalf of the minor child.

Non-residents are not allowed to open a new PPF account. However, if a resident Indian becomes an NRI before the maturity of the PPF account, one will become eligible for the same.

These documents are required

To apply under this scheme, you have Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Aadhar Card and Voter ID for Address, Passport, Driving License, Aadhar Card, PAN Card and Passport size photograph and enrollment as proof of identity. Form- Form E is required.

Benefits of Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account

The interest rate linked to the post office PPF account is higher than many schemes. The current interest rate is 7.1%.

It can be invested for long term.

The minimum investment in a financial year is Rs 500, which is great for those who cannot invest a huge amount.

You can open a post office PPF account either by check or cash, whichever is more convenient.

The maturity period of PPF account is 15 years. However, it can be extended without a block of 5 years.

You can avail nomination facility.

Premature withdrawal is also allowed but only after completion of 5 years of continuous investment

Investors can also avail loan facility from the third financial year also.

Premature closure of PPF account is also available in special circumstances.

150 like this can make a fund of 15 lakhs

In Post Office PPF, investors get the power of compounding. So, if you invest Rs 150 every day, you are investing Rs 4,500 per month and Rs 54,000 annually. That is, when this amount matures in your PPF account in 15 years, then you will get Rs 14,64,555 lakh. Along with this, the interest rate on PPF will be 7.1 percent.

Post Office PPF Account Opening Process

You have to get the application form from the nearest Indian post office or online and fill it.

The completely filled form can be submitted at the nearest Indian Post Office along with self-attested copies of required KYC documents, photographs etc.

You will also need to deposit the initial amount using a draft or check (minimum Rs 100) to open the account. However, the minimum annual contribution required for the scheme will be Rs 500.

-Once your post office PPF account is activated, a passbook is given for the account, which contains all the details.