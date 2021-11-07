By sharing the pictures circulated by Chinese media, Asaduddin Owaisi asked – If this is true then there is a lot to answer, said

PM Modi himself has said that no one has entered…. But his own MPs are also raising questions on this statement along with his opponents. On the previous day, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had slammed the government for the conference being held on Afghanistan, saying about Chinese occupation, today Owaisi has taken a sharp dig at the government by posting some pictures.

Sharing the pictures circulated by Chinese media, Asaduddin Owaisi asked – If this is true, then a lot to answer. He says that the PM’s swag is only for the people of the country. Instead of honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs of Ladakh, Modi stamped China’s claim. Instead of recovering the occupied land, the government is speaking the language of China. Modi has not even taken the name of China even once. Owaisi called Modi a weak PM.

On the other hand, people expressed their views in different ways on social media. Ziauddin wrote – Modi himself is an agent of China. Who is saving China. No one has entered. Will Modi ever show red eyes to China? Zakir Hussain wrote – Let’s see when the designer who looks through the clouds gives a feast to China to swing. When is the telescopic strike of words on China? Abdul Rashid said that the Prime Minister of the country is weak, that is a different matter, but the way most of the population of our country has become a fool of the people, has become a blind devotee. Has become dead. He is the most dangerous. The dead are visible to the public but do not have the courage and strength to speak.

If these pics are true @PMOIndia has a lot to answer. Instead of honoring sacrifices of our soldiers in Ladakh, Modi upheld China’s claim (na koi ghusa hai..). All his swagger is for domestic audience. Forget recovering occupied land, he hasn’t even uttered China’s name. Weak PM https://t.co/zZWFYbR6pG — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 7, 2021

It was written from the Boss Twitter handle – Modi ji has ruined China by attacking China with his mouth, so what is happening in this photo, the people of India ask. One wrote – Strong faith in the words of foreigners and proof of airstrike on Pakistan, miscreants. One advised that the government should introduce new technology Bali ordnance and deploy more number of soldiers on the borders.

One user wrote – When the Indian government said that we made the Chinese soldiers kneel, you asked for proof from Modi. Now if some Chinese is tweeting anything, you are still asking for an answer from the PMO itself. This time why not ask for proof from the Chinese government first? One wrote – Owaisi sir, you did not look like this… but maybe you are now. Since when did the Indian Army start wearing salwar kameez and which soldier have you seen long hair? You are a great leader. Such… does not suit you. Do you know, in the election environment, the chances of getting shoes on a single wrong tweet increases?