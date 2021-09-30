By the end of 2022, the ‘Switch Pro’ ready for 4K won’t be the soonest

Do not get me wrong; We’re excited about Nintendo’s new OLED Switch – the number of pre-orders in ledge The newsroom confirms this. But what about the more powerful Switch that many of us thought was just around the corner? New one bloomberg Reports suggest that plans for a “Switch Pro” with upgraded hardware from Nvidia and 4K resolution failed due to global chip shortages.

The outlet, which previously reported on the device, backs up those reports by saying that it identifies at least 11 developers, such as Zynga, who have received 4K Nintendo Switch development kits. Specially, bloomberg Claims employees heard from Nintendo that they should be designing the game to target the higher resolution. In response, Nintendo pointed out bloomberg Its reporting was “wrong” without specifying which parts. After publishing this story, Nintendo categorically denied the full report.

A more powerful Switch reportedly won’t go on sale before the end of 2022

These reporters focus on supply chain issues and identify a particular component that Nintendo needs to fully book through 2025. That doesn’t mean the Switch Pro dream is completely dead, but of bloomberg Sources say that if an upgraded model does appear, it will go on sale not before the end of 2022, at the earliest.

Anyway, Nintendo gave gamers a few things to do with the Switch OLED — smaller bezels, a better stand, and that lovely screen. Also, it has opened up Bluetooth headphone support through a software update. Is that enough to make up for the missing 4K and no apparent changes in the Joy-Cons? It should be since Nintendo has “no plan“To launch another model.

Update, 8:36PM ET: Nintendo now has categorically denied this report, a rare move, although we’re not completely buying it.