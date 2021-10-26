By whom was the arrest of Rakesh Tikait stopped? When asked a question to Satyapal Malik, he gave such an answer

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik is often in the headlines for his sharp attitude and statements on the issue of farmers. There was speculation about the arrest of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait when farmers across the country gathered and sat on dharna against agricultural laws. Meanwhile, an emotional video of Tikait went viral, which further mobilized the farmers, especially in western UP, in his favor.

During that time, Satyapal Malik had claimed that when he came to know about the flurry of Tikait’s arrest, he had called and stopped the arrest. Now in an interview, Malik has said that during that time a huge crowd had gathered in Tikait’s village. A mahapanchayat was about to take place and a riot could have erupted.

‘Delay arrest for a day’: In an interview given to Dainik Bhaskar, when he was asked that AAP had claimed that you had stopped Tikait’s arrest, by whom did you do this? In response, Malik said, ‘Don’t go into this matter, but that arrest would have hurt the government. A riot could have erupted. I suggested to someone not to arrest Tikait today….

Own farming, I know the problems: On the agitation over agricultural laws, Malik said that I can help both the parties (farmer and government) and am always ready. This matter must be resolved. I have been a disciple of Chaudhary Charan Singh, have learned politics from him and know the problems of farmers. My father passed away when I was young, I have done farming myself, so I know many things.

If you do not listen to the farmers, it will become clear: On the other hand, Satyapal Malik has said in an interview to India Today that if the government feels that they are doing any harm due to my speaking, then even if they indicate to me, then I will leave, but I will not leave my words. Talking to Rajdeep Sardesai, Satyapal Malik bluntly said that if farmers’ words are not obeyed, then Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be wiped out.

