Byju’s will bring one crore students under Free Education Program and rural area students will also get benefit – One crore students under Free Education Program Byju’s will bring benefits to the students of rural areas

Byju's will bring one crore students under Free Education Program and rural area students will also get benefit

The educational technology company provides its app to the students in a device so that they can continue their studies.

Educational technology company Byju’s plans to expand its free education program. According to the plan, the company will cover one crore students from rural and remote areas of the country by the year 2025.

Byju’s founder Divya Gokulnath told news agency PTI on Thursday (February 10, 2022) that earlier the company had set a target of bringing 50 lakh students under the program by the year 2025, of which 34 lakh should be reached. It’s over

He further said, “Education for All started about 15 months ago, but most of the students joined it in the last 12 months. We got an overwhelming response following which the target was increased to add one crore students by 2025.

The program has so far reached out to students who have dropped out or never attended school or are first generation students. The company’s app has also been launched in 11 regional languages.

To ensure access to quality education, NITI Aayog has partnered with BYJU to provide free access to its learning programs to children from 112 aspirational districts of the country.

Let us inform that BYJU has partnered with 128 non-governmental organizations to provide free education to lakhs of students who are deprived of education and education across the country. In this, the company gives its app to the students in a device, so that they can continue their studies.

