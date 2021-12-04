Bypassing Congress, Akhilesh gave signs of joining Mamta, said – welcome her, will decide when the right time comes

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that he may join the Mamata Banerjee front. He said that he would talk about it when the time comes.

The campaign of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now seen to be getting support of Akhilesh Yadav as well. Akhilesh Yadav has indicated to join the front which Mamta Banerjee is trying to make apart from the Congress.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that he may be ready to join an alternative political front led by Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh would be wiped out just like Banerjee had eliminated him in the Bengal elections.

Talking to reporters in Jhansi, the SP leader said about Mamta Banerjee- “I welcome her. The way they wiped out BJP in Bengal… People of Uttar Pradesh will wipe out BJP.” However, when he was asked a question about going with Mamta, he said that when the time is right, he will talk about it.

The Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party already have friendly relations. Akhilesh Yadav has also been seen giving support to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on several occasions. Whether it is a matter of standing against the BJP or the Bengal assembly elections. Instead of both, the SP chief has given statements in support of Mamta Banerjee.

On the other hand, regarding Congress, he said that Congress is not going to get a single seat in this election. The former Chief Minister of UP said- “People will reject him… and he will get zero seats in the upcoming elections.” Akhilesh Yadav said these things in response to Priyanka Gandhi’s statement in which Priyanka had questioned Akhilesh’s absence in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Let us inform that in the last assembly elections, Congress and SP had contested in alliance, but the result was bad for both the parties. This time also it was being said earlier that both can come together, but Priyanka Gandhi has already made it clear that Congress will fight alone in this assembly election. For this, the party has expressed confidence in Priyanka Gandhi and Priyanka is seen continuously seeking public support for the Congress in UP.