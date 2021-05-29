Byron Baes star Sarah St John puts on a cheeky display in denim shorts

Manufacturing on Netflix’s controversial influencer actuality present Byron Baes is in full swing.

And this week, two of the solid members from the present have been noticed filming scenes at a café in Casuarina, simply outdoors of Byron Bay.

Sarah St John and Alex Reid appeared cool and informal as they made their technique to the café to seize breakfast collectively.

Cheeky! Sarah St John and Alex Reid have been noticed filming scenes for the Netflix actuality collection Byron Baes at a café in Casuarina this week

They have been later seen sharing a inexperienced smoothie and a latte collectively at one of many tables.

Sarah was laborious to overlook in a pair of extraordinarily revealing denim shorts, which showcased a trace of her derriere.

She wore a beige sweater and accessorised with a Louis Vuitton purse and classy sun shades.

Her pal Alex saved issues relaxed in a pair of thin denims and a blue button-up shirt.

Thirsty? They have been later seen sharing a inexperienced smoothie and a latte collectively at one of many tables

Alex, who was once radio host Kyle Sandilands’ assistant, was noticed final week unloading his belongings outdoors his residence close to Byron.

Netflix was just lately compelled to apologise to the celebrities of Byron Baes after describing them as ‘influencers’ and ‘sizzling Instagrammers’ in a press launch.

The streaming big’s Director of Originals in Australia, Que Minh Luu, confirmed the solid ‘hated’ the wording and a few even threatened to tug out.

‘They’re artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, enterprise homeowners, fashions, on a non secular journey and extra,’ Ms Luu mentioned, apologising for the wording.

Ms Luu was responding after many mocked the press launch, which learn in half: ‘It is not simply Chris and Zac’s yard, it is the playground of extra celebrity-adjacent-adjacent influencers than you possibly can poke a selfie stick at.’