Byron Leftwich expected to drop out of Jaguars' head coaching sweepstakes: report

1 min ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is reportedly expected to remove himself from the running for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position.

The decision was expected to be coming “soon,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. With Leftwich out of the running, the top remaining candidates are reportedly considered to be former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Tom Brady (12) talks with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Buccaneers during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams Sept. 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Leftwich, who played quarterback for the Jaguars, reportedly did not want to take the job if general manager Trent Baalke was still working for the franchise because he wanted to potentially work with Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. The duo worked together in Arizona when Bruce Arians was the head coach there.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.

Leftwich, 42, has been a head coaching candidate the past two years but had remained Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator. Because he’s relatively young, many suspect Leftwich will eventually get his turn leading a team.

Many thought Leftwich would have been a perfect candidate for the Jaguars job because he could have been a part of the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence (16) of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts with James Robinson against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville.

The Jaguars (3-14) had the worst record in the NFL in 2021, even with Lawrence under center.

They finished last in the AFC South, and Lawrence didn’t show much promise as the No. 1 pick after throwing for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions.


