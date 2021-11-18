C.B.O. Finds Biden’s Spending Bill Not Fully Paid For

WASHINGTON – President Biden’s sweeping climate change and social policy package will increase the federal budget deficit by $ 160 billion over the next 10 years, the partisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday evening.

Contrary to Biden's promise to pay in full for the law, it is unlikely to prevent the House Democrats from approving the bill anytime soon on Thursday evening.

An analysis by the budget office found that tax cuts and spending programs on bills were almost – but not entirely – offset by new revenue and spending cuts. The package, along with tax hikes on high-income earners and corporations, will be massive, projected to bring in about $ 1.5 trillion over 10 years. Government spending on prescription drugs is projected to increase by another $ 260 billion.

The fact that the bill could add to the federal deficit slightly over the next 10 years is unlikely to deter House MPs from voting for the bill, as the analysis boils down to a one-line item of controversy: