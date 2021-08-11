C.D.C. Endorses Covid Vaccinations for Pregnant People

Federal health officials on Wednesday reinforced their recommendation that pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19, highlighting new safety data that revealed no increased risk of miscarriage in those who have been immunized in the past 20 years. first weeks of gestation.

Previous research has found data to be equally reassuring for people vaccinated later in pregnancy.

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the vaccine could be offered during pregnancy; the recent updated guidelines strengthen official advice, urging pregnant women to get vaccinated.

The new guideline brings the CDC in line with recommendations made by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other medical specialty groups, which strongly recommend vaccination.

“At this time, the benefits of vaccination and the known risks of Covid during pregnancy, and the high rates of transmission at this time, outweigh the theoretical risks of the vaccine,” Sascha R. Ellington, an epidemiologist who leads the emergency response team. in the reproductive health division at CDC