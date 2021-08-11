C.D.C. Recommends Covid Vaccines During Pregnancy



Yet many pregnant patients, reluctant to put a foreign substance into their bodies, want more long-term data and scientific evidence that vaccines will have no effect on fetal development, Dr Adam Urato said. , a medical specialist in Framingham, Mass., who advises patients on the vaccine.

“The only question my patients ask me all the time is, ‘Are we absolutely sure these vaccines won’t affect my baby?’ “, did he declare.

Tista Banerjee, 32, who gave birth to twins in late June, said she chose not to be vaccinated until after her pregnancy.

“During pregnancy, they say that if you don’t have to take external medications, don’t and that you should be particular about what you put in your body,” Ms. Banerjee said. The vaccine was still fairly new in April when she was considering vaccination, she said, and she was fortunate enough to be able to work remotely and avoid unnecessary exposure to the virus.

She was fully vaccinated in July, shortly after giving birth, she said.

Pregnant women, often excluded from medical studies, have not been included in clinical trials for Covid vaccines, and the World Health Organization has been ambiguous in its guidance on vaccines, both for breastfeeding women, for which she says there is no safety data, and for pregnant women.

In interim recommendations, released in June, the World Health Organization said it recommended vaccination “when the benefits of vaccination for the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks.” The examples given were women who are at high risk of being exposed to Covid, and those who suffer from chronic health conditions, such as obesity or diabetes, which put them at a higher risk of serious illness.

Sabrina Imbler contributed reporting.