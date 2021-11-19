C.D.C. Says ‘Smallpox’ Vials Found in Lab Did Not Contain Disease-Causing Virus
This article has been updated with the results of the CDC’s investigation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late Thursday that it had found no evidence of the virus in the vials, which contained the virus.
CDC spokeswoman Belsi Gonzalez said in an email early Thursday morning that “laboratory staff had accidentally discovered while cleaning the freezer at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania.”
Late in the day, the agency announced that laboratory tests had found the vaccine in five vials labeled “smallpox,” the virus used in the smallpox vaccine.
The CDC said in a statement on Thursday that “there is no evidence that Veriola virus was present in the ship, which is the cause of the smallpox.”
The health agency added that they were in “close contact” with state and local health officials, law enforcement and the World Health Organization’s findings. The bottles were found on Thursday and sent to the CDC for testing.
The CDC did not say where or how many of the pups were found at the vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania.
Mark O’Neill, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said “a small number of capsules” were found at the Merck facility in Montgomery County, just outside of Philadelphia.
Merck did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. The FBI forwarded the investigation to the CDC
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health would like to emphasize that there is no known threat to public health and safety,” Mr. O’Neill said.
Citing a notification from the state Department of Health, Montgomery County Office of Communications spokeswoman Kelly Cofrancisco said there were a total of “15 suspicious vials” with five “smallpox” and 10 “vaccines.”
Smallpox, an infectious disease caused by the variola virus, has caused devastating outbreaks for centuries, with three out of every 10 cases fatal, according to the CDC.
Symptoms include high fever and blisters, skin rashes.
According to the WHO, the virus killed 300 million people in the 20th century.
In the event of an outbreak, the CDC said, “there is enough smallpox vaccine to vaccinate every person in the United States.”
The last natural smallpox outbreak in the United States occurred in 1949, the agency said. The last known natural disaster occurred in Somalia in 1977, according to the WHO.
The WHO says Variola has two official stockpiles of the virus, the CDC in Atlanta and one. Research Center in Russia. In July 2014, six glass vials containing the Smallpox virus were found in the storeroom of a government laboratory outside Washington. At the time, the CDC said there were no indications that laboratory workers or people had been exposed to the material.
The CDC says smallpox research in the United States focuses on the development of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostic tests to protect people from smallpox, which is used for bioterrorism.
Emergency physician at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York Robert Glater said that smallpox can be fatal “even after freezing and drying”.
He said that because of its highly contagious nature, “the virus must keep itself cool.” At room temperature several years later, he said, “the virus is unlikely to retain any ability to infect people.”
Dr. Glatter went on to say that there was a constant debate on whether governments should retain viral samples or remove all known copies of the virus.
#CDC #Smallpox #Vials #Lab #DiseaseCausing #Virus
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.