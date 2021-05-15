C.D.C.: Schools in the U.S. Should Continue to Use Masks

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on Saturday clarified coronavirus recommendation for U.S. faculties, recommending the continued, common use of masks and bodily distancing, after the company’s sudden announcement that vaccinated Individuals may forego masks indoors.

All faculties educating college students from kindergarten by grade 12 ought to proceed to implement correct mask-wearing by the finish of the 2020-2021 college yr, the C.D.C. stated. The company additionally saved in place its ideas to observe bodily distancing and to take a look at for coronavirus infections.

About 122 million folks had been absolutely vaccinated towards Covid-19 in the U.S. as of Saturday, however the common variety of vaccinations per day has dropped since its peak in April, in accordance to C.D.C. knowledge. Information of the C.D.C.’s sweeping change to masks guidelines that have been launched a yr in the past got here abruptly final week, prompting elation amongst many Individuals but additionally some confusion over how to reply to the new steering.

The C.D.C.’s recommendation for faculties makes an attempt to clear up a few of the confusion. On Monday, the Meals and Drug Administration licensed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States. However some dad and mom are nonetheless hesitant about the vaccine. And no vaccines have been licensed but for kids below 12.