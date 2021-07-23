C.D.C. Warns of Superbug Fungus Outbreaks in 2 Cities



While C. auris has long been notoriously difficult to treat, researchers for the first time identified five patients in Texas and Washington, DC, whose infections did not respond to any of the three major classes of antifungal drugs. So-called pan-resistance had previously been reported in three patients in New York City who were being treated for C. auris, but health officials said the newly reported pan-resistant infections occurred in patients who had never received the drug. antifungal drugs, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a CDC medical officer specializing in fungal diseases.

“What is worrying is that the patients at risk are no longer the small population of people infected and already treated with these drugs,” she said.

Infectious disease specialists say the coronavirus pandemic has likely accelerated the spread of the fungus. The shortages of personal protective equipment that hampered healthcare workers during the first months of the pandemic, they say, increased the possibilities of transmission of the fungus, especially among the thousands of Covid-19 patients who are spreading. are found under invasive mechanical ventilation.

The chaos of the past few months hasn’t helped either. “Infection control efforts in most healthcare systems are limited at the best of times, but with so many Covid patients, resources that could have been spent on infection control have been diverted elsewhere,” said Dr. Clancy.

For many health experts, the emergence of pan-resistant C. auris is a sobering reminder of the threats posed by antimicrobial resistance, from superbugs like MRSA to antibiotic-resistant salmonella. Such infections make 2.8 million Americans sick a year and kill 35,000, CDC says

Dr Michael S. Phillips, chief epidemiologist at NYU / Langone Health, said health systems across the country were struggling to contain the spread of these pathogens. The problem, he said, was particularly acute in large cities like New York, where critically ill patients commute between nursing homes with lax infection control and top-notch medical centers that attract. often patients from a larger region.

“We need to do a better job of surveillance and infection control, especially in the places where we put patients in groups,” he said. “Candida auris is something we should be concerned about, but we cannot lose sight of the big picture because there are many other drug resistant insects that we should be concerned about. “