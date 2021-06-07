C.I.A. Scrambles for New Approach in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The speedy U.S. navy withdrawal from Afghanistan is creating intense stress on the C.I.A. to search out new methods to collect intelligence and perform counterterrorism strikes in the nation, however the company has few good choices.

The C.I.A., which has been on the coronary heart of the 20-year American presence in Afghanistan, will quickly lose bases in the nation from the place it has run fight missions and drone strikes whereas carefully monitoring the Taliban and different teams reminiscent of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. The company’s analysts are warning of the ever-growing dangers of a Taliban takeover.

United States officers are in last-minute efforts to safe bases near Afghanistan for future operations. However the complexity of the persevering with battle has led to thorny diplomatic negotiations because the navy pushes to have all forces out by early to mid-July, effectively earlier than President Biden’s deadline of Sept. 11, based on American officers and regional consultants.

One focus has been Pakistan. The C.I.A. used a base there for years to launch drone strikes in opposition to militants in the nation’s western mountains, however was kicked out of the power in 2011, when U.S. relations with Pakistan unraveled.