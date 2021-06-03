CA Aspirants Urge ICAI, Centre Amid Rise In Covid Cases





New Delhi: In view of the continuing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, CA aspirants have reiterated their name for postponement of the upcoming examinations scheduled to start on July 5, 2021, onwards. Taking to Twitter, a piece of the CA aspirants has made an attraction to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta, in addition to, the federal government on the Centre to postpone the exams, organise the exams on-line or vaccinate all aspirants earlier than holding offline exams. Additionally Learn – ICAI CA 2021: Vital Announcement! Change in Examination Centre For Kolkata Candidates – Particulars Right here

I believe now all of us college students need to file a PIL in opposition to @theicai to postpone the #caexam .We’re not demanding for cancellation. We solely need postponement till the second wave come down.Please @theicai be protecting for college kids.Solely approx. 20 days left for examination — Harsh jha (@Harshjh12222219) June 3, 2021

College students are affected by nervousness, ICAI just isn’t giving any assurance @theicai ought to postpone exams until early august #postponecafoundation CMA , CS, JEE , UPSC…all exams has been postponed aside from CA exams #postponecaexams #postponecafoundation #postponecaexam — Akshay Shrivastava (@AKS942) June 2, 2021

Sir we CA college students are additionally the human and duly affected by COVID 19. Kindly take suo moto cognizance of ICAI exams commencing from 5 july. JEE/NEET/CMA are postponed Or in any other case kindly prepare first jab of vaccine to us.@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia #postponecaexams — Sahil Kala (@SahilKala15) June 2, 2021

I Request to please postpone exams until we get our 1st dose of vaccination@theicaibos @kdhiraj123 @theicai #postponecaexams — Aditya Shah (@AdityaS76095455) June 2, 2021

We college students usually are not for experiments to show your examination conducting potential.

We wish exams to be performed however by preserving our well being on precedence.

Present #vaccination to all college students or don’t conduct exams. #postponecaexams — Ashna (@Ashna05188507) June 2, 2021

Earlier on Might 26, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI had launched the examination date for CA Might Examination 2021. The examination for Intermediate, Closing, and PQC for outdated and new programs are set to start on July 5. The official discover learn, “In continuation to the Announcement dated twenty seventh April 2021, it’s hereby introduced for normal data that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Beneath Previous Scheme}, Intermediate {Beneath New Scheme}, Closing {Beneath Previous and New Scheme} and Submit Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance coverage and Threat Administration (IRM) Technical Examination and Inner Taxation- Evaluation Take a look at (INTT-AT) of Might 2021 examinations shall now begin from Monday, fifth July 2021 throughout the globe. The detailed schedule/ notification for the mentioned examinations might be introduced shortly.”

Together with this, the ICAI has additionally prolonged the deadline for the completion of orientation programs or IT coaching by CA college students until June 30, 2021 from Might 31, 2021. The scholars should full Built-in Course on Data Know-how and Mushy Expertise (ICITSS) consisting of Data Know-how Coaching (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC) every of 15 days earlier than registering for sensible coaching.