CA Exam 2021: CA Exam 2021: Good news! ICA CA December Exam Registration Window Opens Again, See Update – icai ca December Exam 2021 Registration Window Opens, Check Notice

CA Exam 2021: Good news! ICA CA December Exam Registration Window Opens Again

CA December exam 2021 exam registration will start.

ICAI has issued an official notice.

Decision taken due to COVID 19.

ICAI CA Exam 2021, CA December Exam 2021 Registration: Chartered Audit will be conducted in December 2021. Students who have not yet applied for this exam are being given a second chance to apply. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued the required instructions for the CA December Exam 2021. According to the notice issued, the online registration window will be reopened for two days.



Online application for CA December exam will be reopened for Pawan ICAI 11th and 12th October 2021. The notice has been issued on the official website icai.org. Candidates who wish to apply should visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and register for the ICAI CA December Exam 2021 once the link is activated. The direct link to the notice is given below.

There will be a CA exam for these courses

CA Exam 2021 Final for December Round will be conducted for Intermediate, Intermediate (IPC), Foundation and Post Eligibility courses. These courses include Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Tax Assessment Test (INTT -AT) and International Trade Law and World Trade Organization (ITL & WTO).

Find out when the CA exam will be held (CA exam 2021 date)

The CA December Cycle Exam 2021 will be held from 5 to 20 December, 2021. Candidates applying for the exam will have to pay a late fee of Rs.600. According to the official notice, the decision was taken “to reduce the current Covid-1 situation and the difficulties faced by the students during this period”.

