ca july exam 2021 icai ca final and inter begins tomorrow guidelines issued

CA July Exam 2021: ICAI’s CA Final and Intermediate course examinations will be conducted from tomorrow to 20 July 2021 at various examination centers across the country.

CA July Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA July Exam 2021 is starting from next week after the second wave of Corona pandemic is almost over. Whereas the final and intermediate course examinations will be held from July 5 to July 20, 2021 at various examination centers across the country. During the examination, all the centers have been asked to compulsorily follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Make sure the candidates follow these rules.

Here are the guidelines

The seating area will be sanitized before the commencement of the CA exam. All door handles, stair railings etc. will be disinfected. Candidates can clean the seating area themselves with their own hand sanitizer if they wish. Candidates can also carry face shield, hand gloves etc. for added protection.

seating plan

Apart from this, seating arrangements will be made for the candidates following social distancing. There will be a substantial gap between the two seats. Hand sanitizers will be made available at prominent places inside the entrance and examination venue for the use of candidates and center staff. Candidates will be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall. At the same time, face mask, face shield, hand gloves, personal transparent water bottle, personal small hand sanitizer, examination related items or documents will have to be carried.

As per the Supreme Court order, the institute has issued a detailed opt-out facility notice for the candidates who want to avail the opt-out option for the July examination. In such a situation, for more information related to the examination, candidates can get the details by visiting the official website.

