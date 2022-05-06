CA murder suspect caught thanks to TikTok is found guilty in girlfriend’s slaying



In May 2021, a friend of Daisy Delaware, a murdered woman in California, asked TikTok for help in apprehending the 19-year-old killer.

On Wednesday, an Oakland jury showed suspect Victor Sosa, Delaware’s boyfriend, convicted of first-degree murder, in Los Angeles County documents.

Delau was stabbed to death outside his residence on February 23, 2021. He was a fugitive until his arrest in July of that year, thanks to a tick video of a friend of Delaware that went viral and now has more than 10,000 views.

“This is my beautiful friend Daisy,” the video said “He was full of life and dreamed a lot. He was close to achieving. He taught me to rise above the negative input of others. He was killed just outside his complex on February 23. Daisy did not get her due justice.

The video then shows multiple photos of Sosa and the phone number of a detective. Delau’s friend then asks anyone in the Tiktuk community to see Sosa contact the authorities.

Suffice it to say, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said the tipstar eventually saw Sosa at a nightclub in Rosario and called the authorities. According to Fox 11 LA, Tipster has identified the murder suspect from TickTock.

“No matter how many years he’s been in prison, I can never get him back. Never. He stole a lot from me,” Delaware’s mother, Susanna Salas, told the outlet at the time.

Sosar’s trial began in February 2022 after he pleaded not guilty, and jury discussions began and ended Wednesday.