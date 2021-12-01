CA Result: CA Result 2021: Check CA Result Here, ICAI has also provided e-mail facility – icai ca Result 2021, check ca final and basic results on icaiexam.icai.org

Highlights The result of the CA will be announced

ICAI announced

You can also get your results by e-mail

ICAI CA Results 2021: The wait for CA students’ results is over. The results of the Chartered Accountant course will be announced. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notice in this regard. ICAI has reported that the CA results 2021 will be announced on Monday, 13 September 2021 or Tuesday 14 September 2021. In addition, the organization also explains how to get results. Learn more …



According to the instructions issued by ICAI, the institute will currently announce the results of the CA final exam (old and new courses) and the CA Foundation exam. These exams were held in July 2021.

CA Result Websites: Check results on these websites

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

All three websites are official of ICAI. Students can view their results on these three websites, the institute said. If the results are released today, September 13, you will find a link to this website by the evening.

How to check CA result: How to check CA result

Go to any of the websites mentioned above. Click on the link related to the CA result of 2021.

A new page will open. In the space provided here, you have to fill in your ICAI registration number or PIN number and roll number and submit.

Your result will be in front of you as soon as you submit it. Download it and save a copy. Take a print out for safety and keep it with you.

Also read: UPSC Jobs 2021: Recruitment for multiple posts, get 7th CPC salary, see details

ICAI CA Results Email: How to get CA results via email

In addition to websites, ICAI also offers e-mail results. But for this you have to visit the ICAI website icaiexam.icai.org and make a request. Online registration has started. Students who submit a request will receive their result at the e-mail address they provided as soon as the result is announced.

Click here to read the ICAI results notice.