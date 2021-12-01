CA Result: CA Result 2021: Check CA Result Here, ICAI has also provided e-mail facility – icai ca Result 2021, check ca final and basic results on icaiexam.icai.org
Highlights
- The result of the CA will be announced
- ICAI announced
- You can also get your results by e-mail
According to the instructions issued by ICAI, the institute will currently announce the results of the CA final exam (old and new courses) and the CA Foundation exam. These exams were held in July 2021.
CA Result Websites: Check results on these websites
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
All three websites are official of ICAI. Students can view their results on these three websites, the institute said. If the results are released today, September 13, you will find a link to this website by the evening.
How to check CA result: How to check CA result
Go to any of the websites mentioned above. Click on the link related to the CA result of 2021.
A new page will open. In the space provided here, you have to fill in your ICAI registration number or PIN number and roll number and submit.
Your result will be in front of you as soon as you submit it. Download it and save a copy. Take a print out for safety and keep it with you.
ICAI CA Results Email: How to get CA results via email
In addition to websites, ICAI also offers e-mail results. But for this you have to visit the ICAI website icaiexam.icai.org and make a request. Online registration has started. Students who submit a request will receive their result at the e-mail address they provided as soon as the result is announced.
Click here to read the ICAI results notice.
