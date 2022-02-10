ca Results: ICAI CA Results 2021: CA Final and Foundation Results will be published on the websites icaiexam.icai.org – icai ca final, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org.
Officials announced the release date of the CA results
Earlier, a notice issued by the ICAI stated that the results of the Chartered Accounts (CA) final exam (old and new syllabus) and the foundation exam results could be announced on the official website on Thursday evening, February 10 or Friday, February 11 in the evening. 2022. At the same time, ICAI’s CCM Dheeraj Khandelwal also confirmed the possible date of announcement of results through his Twitter account. Students are advised to check the CA result using their registration number and PIN or password.
CA Results 2021: Check it out here
The CA exams were held in December 2021
ICAI conducted the CA Foundation Exam on 13, 15, 17 and 19 December 2021. Examinations were conducted offline under the Covid-19 protocol. The exam was conducted in two different shifts. Papers 1 and 2 were taken for a period of 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. So, Papers 3 and 4 were taken for 2 hours for all the candidates.
This facility has been started for CA result 2021
You can also view ICAI CA results via email. For this facility, candidates have to register by visiting the official website of the organization icaiexam.icai.org. Results (ICAI CA Results 2021) are emailed to registered candidates immediately after the announcement. Visit ICAI’s official website for more details.
ICAI CA Final, Foundation Results 2021: Results can be checked on these websites
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
