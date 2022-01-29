Cab driver hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx; police searching for suspects



WESTCHESTER SQUARE, The Bronx (WABC) — A cab driver is in the hospital after being shot in the Bronx.

He crashed into two parked cars while trying to get to a safer place.

Police say the driver was parked in the Westchester Square section when someone walked up to his vehicle and shot him in the leg.

The driver is expected to recover.

The motive of the shooting is under investigation. Police are still searching for suspects.

ALSO READ | Parents livid after 9-year-old girl left locked outside New Jersey school in cold

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11515522"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11515522" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Toni Yates has more from the mother of the child left alone in the cold.

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo