Cab driver misbehaved with Shabana Azmi’s niece, tweeted! Such an act of a cab driver with Shabana Azmi’s 21-year-old niece

Apart from this, he shared a link to Vishwakarma’s Facebook post, in which he narrates about his experience. In this post Meghna has written that .. “My ride was from Lower Parel to Andheri West, the cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up.

After driving for 5 minutes, he realized that there was a lot of traffic and he would reach home late, so he dropped me in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was night, making it difficult to find another cab.

I had to get down from the bridge and walk through Dadar Bazar. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. Please help, this is unacceptable.”

After this this post is very much discussed and people are questioning the reliability of the cab. Let us tell you that this is not the first case when someone has pointed fingers at the cab, many cases have come to the fore even before this and complaints have been filed by the people.

