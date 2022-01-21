Cab Driver Stabbed, Convenience Store Worker Robbed And Stabbed In More Bronx Violence – Gadget Clock



— There have been violent incidents in a single day within the Bronx, persevering with a very unhealthy week within the borough.

A comfort retailer worker was stabbed throughout a theft early Friday morning. Police are trying to find 5 suspects, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

E-Bike Rider Injured In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run, Police Looking For SUV DriverPolice mentioned 5 individuals held a 37-year-old comfort retailer employee at gunpoint at round 3 a.m. on the retailer on the nook of Grand Concourse and East a hundred and seventieth Road.

The suspects stabbed the employee within the neck and pistol whipped one other man earlier than stealing cash and working off, police mentioned.

Hours earlier, round 11 p.m. Thursday, police mentioned a 34-year-old cab driver was stabbed by his passengers close to the nook of East Fordham Highway and Walton Avenue.

Police mentioned three passengers obtained into an argument with him over their fare and stabbed him a number of occasions. They stole his cash and took off, police mentioned.

The driving force was in essential situation.

These incidents come as detectives examine a lethal police shootout Thursday by the Bronx River close to East 224th Road.

Cops mentioned an armed man broke into the house of his ex-girlfriend, who had a restraining order in opposition to him. Police later discovered a loaded gun within the river.

Investigators mentioned responding officers fatally shot the 27-year-old man after he refused to drop his weapon throughout their preliminary orders. He allegedly fired two bullets at officers and led them on a chase to the river.

“It was at this level that the suspect turned towards the officers with the gun in his hand. Three officers then discharged their department-issued firearms on the suspect, placing him within the torso and arm,” NYPD Chief of Division Kenneth Corey mentioned.

Meat Loaf, Rock Famous person, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer, Has Died At 74The suspect had three prior arrests, one as lately as final week when he was charged with raping his ex, sources advised CBS2.

The lady was giving testimony within the case to a grand jury Thursday afternoon, and got here house to seek out the person in her residence.

“This man’s been coming again over right here every single day, searching for her,” mentioned Edwin Rosa, a neighbor.

It’s been a violent week within the Bronx.

Wednesday, an 11-month-old woman was caught within the crossfire of a road capturing and hit within the cheek by a stray bullet. She remained hospitalized in essential situation. We’re advised Friday is her first birthday and the group has deliberate a prayer vigil.

Tuesday, a police officer was shot within the leg.

Citywide, police knowledge to this point exhibits 57 capturing victims in 2022 — a seven % improve over this time final 12 months, and a 90 % improve from 5 years in the past.

Capturing incidents within the Bronx are up 20 % in comparison with this time final 12 months.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to make use of State Police to assist the NYPD and embark on a brand new gun initiative to cease weapons from flooding into the 5 boroughs.

Armed Suspect Dies After Police-Concerned Capturing In Williamsbridge Part Of Bronx

“What we will do finest is to make use of our state assets, our state police groups to actually go into locations like Pennsylvania and see the place persons are loading up trunks with weapons which are authorized there, however not authorized within the State of New York,” Hochul mentioned.