Cab driver’s complaint against Sanjana Galrani:

Kannada actress Sanjana Galrani, who was arrested in a sandalwood drug racket case, has once again come under the spotlight. In fact, now a cab driver from Bangalore has lodged a complaint against Sanjana Galrani. According to the cab driver, Sanjana Gallarani insulted her by not turning on the air conditioner in the taxi. The cab driver said that running the AC was against Karnataka’s Kovid-19 protocol. At the same time, Sanjana Galrani has said on social media that the cab driver was harassed and did not say anything about the Covid-19 protocol.

The cab driver said in his complaint, ‘Sanjana Galrani sat in her taxi and asked him to run the AC. I refused to run the AC according to the government’s Covid-19 protocol. However, he insisted that I turn on the AC and I switched to level 1. The cab driver further said, ‘Sanjana Galrani took her to Level 4 and insulted me. They threatened to file a kidnapping charge against me and launch a social media campaign against me. I have taken up the matter with the Karnataka Drivers Federation.



Meanwhile, Sanjana Galrani has reacted to the incident. Sanjana Galrani said, ‘Finally, can I challenge the cab driver? I will never go to such a low level. Despite the cab driver paying full fare, many women are insulted and thrown away. As a customer it is my right to ask for good service. The allegations made by the cab driver are nothing more than mere stories.

Sanjana Galrani wrote a long note on social media, the driver initially said that he would not run the AC at all and was behaving very rudely. He never used the word covid rules or wrote covid rules for us. I am paying for the AC car and the customer has the right to ask to use the AC. Sanjana Galrani further said, ‘I have not abused any of them. I asked him if he would treat his mother or sister in the same way. ‘

Sanjana Galrani said, ‘I asked him if he would ask for Rs.1000 again. I spoke loudly because he was so arrogant and was pressuring us to get to the wrong address. I called the police at half past ten in the morning and informed them that the driver was not stopping the car and was driving us. He was increasing the meter readings and not taking me to the right address. According to Sanjana Galrani, the driver stopped the vehicle only after calling the police. The actress wrote at the end of the letter, ‘I understand the pain of working class people. But that’s too much. I can no longer take any fake stories against me.