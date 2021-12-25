Cabinet Secretary advice to officers to not write note like please see or can be seen on files

The country’s cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has advised the officials that the files can be looked at and please do not write like notes. Rather take responsibility for it. This reaction of the Cabinet Secretary has come about the delay in work in government offices.

In a workshop organized on Good Governance Week, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that unless government departments change their way of working and take timely decisions, even big announcements made by the government will not work properly.

Rajiv Gauba also said that file handling at multiple levels does not add any value nor does it contribute significantly to decision making. When the work takes more time and the responsibility is divided among many people it means that the people involved can say that many others also saw the issue and hence avoided taking the responsibility.

During this, the Cabinet Secretary also said that in the government system, where decisions can be taken even at the junior level, there is a culture of sending files to the senior officers. We are familiar with syndromes like ‘can see’ or ‘please take a look’ so you feel safe whether it has been seen by someone else or someone above. At the same time, he said that the Department of Personnel and Department of Administrative Reforms should see why this syndrome has developed and what needs to be done in it.

Rajiv Gauba’s remarks came after Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Coal Department, said that how many officers are signing files without any value addition. Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Armane also pointed out how there was considerable delay in issuance of notification for toll charges for the highway as the files had to pass through several levels of officials.