Cade Cunningham Is No. 1 Pick For Pistons in N.B.A. Draft

The Detroit Pistons, a franchise that has spent most of the last decade in the NBA wilderness, will rest their rescue hopes on 19-year-old Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.

Detroit selected Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Thursday night in Brooklyn, hoping he will help the team come out of one of the toughest stretches in its history. The Pistons have only made the playoffs twice in the past 12 seasons and haven’t won a playoff since 2008.

There is already a nickname that is gaining ground for Cunningham in Detroit: “Motor Cade”. After being drafted, Cunningham, in an on-air interview with ESPN, looked straight into the camera and said, “Detroit Pistons, I’m on top of it. Let’s do it.”

Cunningham was widely regarded as the best prospect available, but Detroit general manager Troy Weaver did not publicly reveal his hand in the days leading up to the draft, beyond saying the team were considering five players. After the pick, Weaver told reporters the team finalized their decision to select Cunningham on Thursday and said the draft was “a great night for the Pistons.”