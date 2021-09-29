Cadillac eliminates Escalade’s hands-free driving feature due to lack of a chip

The 2022 Escalade is heading into production, but when the first customers pick up their new ride, it won’t have a key feature: a hands-free driving mode known as Super Cruise. It’s the latest feature to get the ax as a result of a global semiconductor shortage, which has been a particularly big drain on the auto industry.

The shortage is also forcing Cadillac to stop adding Super Cruise to the CT4 and CT5 sedans, according to road show. Since the Bolt is not currently on sale due to a massive battery recall, it means that the most advanced technical feature from parent company General Motors is not currently available on any of the new cars.

“[W]We are confident in our team’s ability to find creative solutions to ease supply chain conditions and resume offering this feature to our customers as quickly as possible,” said Cadillac road show.

Super Cruise started on the CT6 (which has since been discontinued). It uses a variety of sensors, software and eye-tracking to allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel on pre-mapped roads – as long as they keep track of where the vehicle is going. Cadillac announced in 2018 that it would be expanding the feature to all cars and SUVs in its lineup, and the Super Cruise would come to other GM models as well. Other automakers are working on similar features, such as Ford, which roll out their own systems called BlueCruise. (GM is currently suing Ford in the name.)

The lack of chips has left automakers making tough choices. In some cases, they can’t get what they need, and in others, they have to prioritize where to use the chips. can do Get. GM has so far focused more on cutting out specific features from certain models, such as wireless charging, HD radio, auto stop-start, and in some trucks, a fuel economy module. But it, like all its peers, had to completely stop production at various plants.

The loss of Super Cruise on the Escalade is particularly noteworthy, however, as GM has over the years established Cadillac as the brand most representative of the automaker’s future. Cadillac is where GM first began rolling out the Super Cruise and is going to sell one of the first electric vehicles built on the parent company’s new electric vehicle platform.

The 2022 Escalade was considered a key in this push. GM and Cadillac decorated it with massive touchscreens and fitted it with the Super Cruise. Now, however, this feature is in limbo for the luxury SUV, and with no end to the chip shortage, it may take some time for buyers to get the option back.