Caeleb Dressel Wins the 100-M Butterfly, Third Gold Medal and a World Record
Caeleb Dressel of the United States won her third gold at these Olympics, setting a world record in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 49.45 seconds.
Dressel already held the world record (49.5 seconds, in 2019) and the Olympic record (49.71, Friday), and he reached the final as the favorite. No one else in the peloton went below 50 seconds in their prelims.
Kristof Milak of Hungary, a gold medalist in the 200 butterfly, swam to Dressel’s left, and Dressel suspected that was where his closest competition would be. The two of them, along with Michael Phelps and Milorad Cavic, were the only ones to swim under 50 seconds in the history of this event.
Less than an hour after swimming the 100 butterfly, Dressel will compete in a semi-final in the 50 freestyle. This final will take place on Sunday morning in Tokyo (Saturday evening, Eastern Time).
