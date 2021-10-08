CAG Delhi Recruitment 2021: Clerk and Auditor Accountant Posts cag.gov.in

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2021: Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CSG), Delhi are recruiting players for the post of Clerk and Auditor/Accountant under Group ‘C’. The CAG Group C Recruitment is being done in the sports/sports of Cricket (Men), Football (Men), Hockey (Men), Badminton (Men & Women) and Table Tennis (Men & Women). Applications are invited from eligible and interested candidates through offline mode within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement in Employment News paper 02 October 2021.

As per the notification released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CSG) of India, there are 74 vacancies for Auditor/ Accountant and 74 vacancies for Clerk. To apply for the post of Auditor/Accountant, candidates must have passed Graduation from recognized institute. To apply for the post of clerk, candidates should have passed 12th from a recognized institute.

Sportspersons who have represented any state or country in any sport/sports in any national (senior/junior category) or international competitions (senior/junior category). Sportspersons who have represented their University in All India Inter-University Tournament organized by the Inter-University Sports Board in any game/sport. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the posts of Auditor / Accountant will be given pay scale from 5200 to 20,200. Selected candidates for the posts of clerk will be given a pay scale from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. To apply for these posts, the age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification. Selection to these posts will be done on the basis of marks obtained in field trial (fitness, skill test) and marks awarded for sports certificate.

